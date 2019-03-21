Speedcast Wins Contract to Deliver VSAT Services to Top Energy Operator's Worker Camp in Mozambique

Land-based Camp Will Provide Over 30 Rooms Used for Housing Employees

HOUSTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract to deliver fully managed communications to a worker camp in Mozambique providing housing for employees of a top ten global oil and gas major operator.

The camp will have 30 rooms for housing employees working in the region on nearby offshore LNG drilling and production assets, set to begin operations over the next four years. Speedcast's solution will leverage C-band VSAT to provide reliable internet communications across the camp, allowing those on base to communicate with colleagues, friends and family in addition to maintaining critical operational and emergency communications connectivity.

"Mozambique is a booming market for energy exploration and production, and we are proud to have the global reach and regulatory capabilities to be one of the first providers of reliable communications in the region for our top customers," said Keith Johnson, Speedcast's EVP of Energy. "This new project in Mozambique instills confidence that a strong return in the industry is upon us as our Energy customers begin to build upon their operations in new locations. We look forward to the opportunity to support all of our customers as they activate new sites and revitalize previously active assets in remote locations onshore and offshore."

