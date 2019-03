Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange has accepted the application from Meridian Trade Bank to terminate its Riga membership status on April 30, 2019 (the last day of the membership). Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.