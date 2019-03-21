Den 16 januari 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ("Oasmia") med hänvisning till att ägare till minst en tiondel av samtliga aktier i bolaget begärt att en extra bolagsstämma skulle sammankallas för att behandla fråga om val av styrelse, och därvid föreslagit att en helt ny styrelse skulle utses. Den 19 mars 2019 offentliggjorde Oasmia en kommuniké från extra bolagsstämma med information om att en ny styrelse utsetts i bolaget. Den tidigare grunden för observationsnoteringen av bolagets aktier upphörde därmed. Idag, den 21 mars 2019, offentliggjorde Oasmia ett pressmeddelande med information om att det inlett en genomlysning av bolaget ur flera aspekter, och att resultatet av dessa granskningar och åtgärder kommer att redovisas och rapporteras till marknaden löpande. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag observationsnoteras om det föreligger någon omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten eller priset på det noterade värdepappret. Med anledning av ovanstående har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen avseende aktierna i Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM, ISIN-kod SE0000722365, orderboks-ID 076461). On January 16, 2019, the shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ("Oasmia") were given observation status with reference to owners of more than one-tenth of all the shares in the company having demanded that an extraordinary general meeting be convened to address the matter of election of a new board of directors of the company, and thereby having suggested that an altogether new board of directors be appointed. On March 19, 2019, Oasmia published a bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting with information that a new board of directors of the company had been appointed. The previous basis for the observation status of the company's shares thereby ceased. Today, on March 21, 2019, Oasmia published a press release with information that the company has started a review of its business and proceedings in several aspects, and that the results of this review will be reported to shareholders and other stakeholders as they arise. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM, ISIN code SE0000722365, order book ID 076461). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Karin Ydén, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.