IDX Insights Announces Launch of Tactical Sector Alpha Index

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / IDX Insights, a research and development firm, announces the launch of its first of a series of tactical ETF indices. The IDX Tactical Sector Alpha Index is designed to provide diversified tactical exposure across the SPDR Sector ETFs with the ability to go 100 percent to short-term treasuries. The index uses IDX's proprietary 'Composite Momentum' score to evaluate each sector ETF monthly to determine which sectors to include and at what weighting.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to be selected as the calculation agent for the IDX Tactical Sector Alpha Index," said Michael Mell, senior director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. 'We look forward to building out our relationship with them as passive indexing continues to grow throughout the financial services industry.'

With the prospect of higher volatility, rising rates and increasing geopolitical concerns, investors are seeking strategies that can potentially protect against large drawdowns while allowing upside participation.

Ben McMillan, founding partner and CIO of IDX Insights, said, "We're pleased to be bringing our innovative suite of tactical ETF indices to market with S&P Dow Jones Indices. We believe this index helps investors overcome the challenge of determining what sectors to include and at what weighting. By dynamically adjusting factor allocations in an ever-changing market, IDX Tactical Sector Alpha offers a compelling solution for clients navigating an increasingly volatile market."

The IDX Tactical Sector Alpha Index can be found at https://customindices.spindices.com/indices/custom-indices/idx-tactical-sector-alpha-index.

About IDX Insights LLC

IDX Insights is a research firm focused on developing innovative index solutions across the alternative landscape. Learn more about our unique Indexing as a Service ("IaaS") at idxinsights.com/indexing-as-a-service-iaas/. IDX Insights does not offer or provide investment advice or offer or sell any securities, commodities or derivative instruments or products. The IDX Insights LLC corporate name and all related logos are the exclusive intellectual property of IDX Insights LLC.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices S&P

Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over one million indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

