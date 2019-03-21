sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Final approval of annual accounts 2018

The Board of Directors of Schibsted ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2018. There are no changes compared to the preliminary annual accounts published 13 February 2019.

Oslo, 21 March 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


