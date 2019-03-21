Industry leaders John "Zeke" Czekanski and Scott Roberts have joined Citrus Global Healthcare Communications Group as Managing Partners. Zeke will oversee Citrus Scientific while Scott brings his extensive global market access and value experience in guiding Citrus Access. Together they will actively co-manage Citrus Strategy, providing insights enabling clients to innovate with confidence, broaden opportunities, and drive meaningful human-health outcomes forward.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Citrus Group working in partnership with our clients, the medical community, payers, government agencies, and global healthcare stakeholders. We look forward to delivering meaningful scientific insights and market-access solutions," commented Zeke.

Scott added, "There is a critical need in our industry, especially with highly innovative small to mid-size life-science companies, for a transformational agency applying data and analytics along with a holistic approach to the communications continuum. Delivering meaningful change and positive outcomes for patients, payers, and clinicians is critical and we envision a path forward helping our clients achieve these goals."

Zeke and Scott both bring a wealth of experience as highly collaborative, high-impact life-sciences and healthcare communications leaders and are well prepared and thrilled to lead a transformational agency like Citrus.

About the Citrus Global Healthcare Group

Based in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and West Palm Beach our group structure supports dedicated practice areas in Strategy, SciComms, Publications, Medical Affairs, and Market Access in addition to therapeutic areas of excellence across chronic diseases, oncology, and specialized medicines.

We create and deploy global teams pulling from specialized skills and specific market knowledge and our teams are well trained to tell scientific, clinical, and value stories for specific audiences.

Learn more at www.citrushealthgroup.com.

Contacts:

John "Zeke" Czekanski zeke@citrushealthgroup.com

Managing Partner, Citrus Scientific Strategy LinkedIn | Twitter

Scott Roberts scott.roberts@citrushealthgroup.com

Managing Partner, Citrus Access Strategy LinkedIn | Twitter