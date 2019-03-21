Fracta Earns Esri Predicting Outcomes Award At 2019 Esri Partner Conference

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and GIS for Drinking Water Pipeline Condition Assessment

REDWOOD CITY, California, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fracta, a market leader in applying Machine Learning to assessing aging water infrastructure, was awarded the Esri Predicting Outcomes Award during the annual 2019 Esri Partner Conference in Palm Springs, California.

Fracta earned the Predicting Outcomes award for using Machine Learning and GIS to deliver advanced analytics through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. The Fracta application predicts, visualizes and assesses the Likelihood of Failure, Consequence of Failure, and Business Risk Exposure of aging water distribution mains. Request a Demonstration.

Fracta enables utilities to make fast, accurate and capital-efficient risk mitigation decisions about buried water main infrastructure. The architectural framework can readily integrate with other important software applications used by water utilities for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), and Hydraulic Modeling.

"Leveraging the new Esri partner solution licensing models, Fracta built its solution to scale from the largest to the smallest utility," said Takashi Kato, Co-founder, President and CEO of Fracta. "This was done deliberately so we can democratize condition assessments and help all utilities address the drinking water infrastructure challenge."

Fracta is a Silver partner in the Esri Partner Network. The Esri Partner Network is a rich ecosystem of organizations worldwide that develop and deliver cutting-edge GIS solutions and services based on Esri technology. The global program is designed to reward partners for their commitment to Esri and meeting real-world customer needs.

As stated in Esri's announcement about the 2019 EPC Award Winners, Jack Dangermond, Founder and president said, "The members of our partner network represent almost every industry, from nearly every country across the globe. I'm honored to have the opportunity to provide recognition to those partners that have gone above and beyond to apply GIS to some of the toughest issues our customers face today, and lay the groundwork for a brighter future."

About Fracta Inc.

Fracta is Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Infrastructure. Fracta's SaaS platform uses Machine Learning to visualize, assess and monetize the risk associated with aging water distribution mains and recommend capital efficient risk mitigation strategies. Utilizing Machine Learning in condition assessments as part of a proper infrastructure asset management program contributes to the reduction of the economic impacts incurred from water main breaks and help water utilities more efficiently allocate and spend their capital investments. For more information on how to create intelligent infrastructure. Visit us at fracta.ai.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced. analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

