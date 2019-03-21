A well-known competitive intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their competitive intelligence study for an industrial equipment manufacturer. The study highlights how the client was able to evaluate competitors' key strategies, anticipate market shifts, distinguish potential business risks, and add value to their product and service offerings.

The declining growth prospects for industrial equipment in Latin America regions resulted in low profits for industrial equipment manufacturing companies. This pressurized companies in the manufacturing industry to reduce their products' prices. To sustain in the competitive market, it is vital for companies in the manufacturing industry to understand competitors' performance and evaluate new opportunities in the market.

The business challenge:The client, a leading industrial equipment manufacturer based out of Latin America, was facing difficulties in evaluating their competitors' business strategies. They approached Infiniti Research to conduct a competitive intelligence analysis to understand competitors' performance and evaluate new opportunities in the manufacturing industry. Also, with the help of Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the client wanted to evaluate and understand the supply-demand relationship for their industrial equipment.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Competitive intelligence solutions help organizations to adjust their pricing strategies and make important business decisions based on the activities of their competitors."

The solution offered:With the aid of Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the client was able to anticipate the market shift early enough to make a proactive move. They were also able to anticipate competitors' activities and distinguish potential risks in the market. This helped the client develop a business strategy to enhance their process efficiency. Also, with the help of Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, the client was able to accurately estimate the demand for their products and reduce excess stocks.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence strategy helped the client to:

Continually keep abreast of market transitions

Evaluate new opportunities in the manufacturing industry

Infiniti's competitive intelligence strategy offered predictive insights on:

Distinguishing potential risks in the market

Anticipating competitive activity

