Saveene.com Inc: Fractional Yachts Offered by Saveene

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Saveene Corp www.saveene.com (Saveene, the Company). The company specializes in fractional yachts and co op or co ownership of yachts and vessels ranging from 34' to 64' fully managed and crewed solutions.

Share our joy and join us at the West Palm Beach International Boat Show - please visit us at booth 821.

The countdown to the 2019 West Palm Beach International Boat Show is on, and it's a yachting event you do not want to miss! As the exclusive co op and fractional yacht exhibitor, Saveene will have over a dozen various new and unique yacht co ownership and fractional yacht options to choose from. To find out how you can own a luxurious yacht which you could enjoy with your friends and family for a fraction of the whole operating cost . We have developed a sophisticated booking system with no blackout dates and use as you want dates. No fixed weeks or months this is your time and your yachting experience.

Contact us today for more information www.saveene.com.

About us

Saveene Corp www.saveene.com (Saveene, the Company). The company is entering its 10th year of operations and has offered similar programs in Canada with smaller vessels designed for lake cruising and much larger yachts in the 100' range in Spain. The company also offers luxury villa rentals in Spain, Mexico, and Costa Rica Something our co-op owners have priority over and at super discounted prices.

The co op program launch in West Palm Beach, Florida offers a unique luxury yacht affordable co ownership program. At Saveene - we offer a truly unique one of a kind turnkey co op ownership program. With Saveene we have really sharpened our pencil and created a no black out sale anytime program. With most fractional and time share type programs the end user is restricted to the dates, times, and specific months or usage they can enjoy the yacht. With Saveene we have created a unique algorithm and a sophisticated booking system which will allow our guests and yacht owners to sail when they want and how they want. All that is required for Saveene co op owners to do is board the vessel and choose the desired itinerary. Saveene crew and captain will take care of the rest.

