The "Global Retail-ready Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The retail-ready packaging will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.
Packaging increases brand visibility and eases product identification. Retail-ready packaging, such as corrugated boxes, stores products efficiently, thereby facilitating their transportation.
Corrugated boxes play a major role in packaging and supply chain management. They assure the safe transportation and marketing of goods. Corrugated boxes are available in several forms and serve as packaging solutions for various products such as food, beverages, durable and non-durable products. This will drive the retail-ready packaging market.
In the retail sector, the high demand for fast food requires lightweight and convenient packaging, which helps the market to grow. Corrugated boxes are expected to contribute significantly to the total revenue of the market. Furthermore, corrugated packaging facilitates easy and quick material handling which helps in the easy replenishment of the products, besides enabling retailers to make optimum utilization of shelf space which adds to the cost reduction for the retailers and manufacturers.
Benefits of retail-ready packaging
Retail-ready packaging is used for convenient transition of goods from case to shelves at a single attempt, instead of taking time for emptying single units. Since is also known as shelf-ready packaging, it considers the requirements of shelf replenishment.
Rising prices of wood pulp and paper
The corrugated cardboard industry is under tremendous margin pressure due to rising input costs and the industry's failure to raise prices. Moreover, the increase in prices by paper mills is met by resistance by packaging users. This can compel many manufacturers to shut down their operations. Thus, the shutdown of the corrugated cardboard industry will have a drastic impact on the retail-ready packaging market since it among the important raw materials.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- DS Smith
- International Paper
- Mondi
- Smurfit Kappa
- STI Group
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Food Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Beverages Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Household products Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other end-users Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- M&A leading to market consolidation
- Use of fiber-based material for packaging
- Growth in online retail stores/e-retailing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DS Smith
- International Paper
- Mondi
- Smurfit Kappa
- STI Group
