The "Global Retail-ready Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail-ready packaging will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

Packaging increases brand visibility and eases product identification. Retail-ready packaging, such as corrugated boxes, stores products efficiently, thereby facilitating their transportation.

Corrugated boxes play a major role in packaging and supply chain management. They assure the safe transportation and marketing of goods. Corrugated boxes are available in several forms and serve as packaging solutions for various products such as food, beverages, durable and non-durable products. This will drive the retail-ready packaging market.

In the retail sector, the high demand for fast food requires lightweight and convenient packaging, which helps the market to grow. Corrugated boxes are expected to contribute significantly to the total revenue of the market. Furthermore, corrugated packaging facilitates easy and quick material handling which helps in the easy replenishment of the products, besides enabling retailers to make optimum utilization of shelf space which adds to the cost reduction for the retailers and manufacturers.

Benefits of retail-ready packaging

Retail-ready packaging is used for convenient transition of goods from case to shelves at a single attempt, instead of taking time for emptying single units. Since is also known as shelf-ready packaging, it considers the requirements of shelf replenishment.

Rising prices of wood pulp and paper

The corrugated cardboard industry is under tremendous margin pressure due to rising input costs and the industry's failure to raise prices. Moreover, the increase in prices by paper mills is met by resistance by packaging users. This can compel many manufacturers to shut down their operations. Thus, the shutdown of the corrugated cardboard industry will have a drastic impact on the retail-ready packaging market since it among the important raw materials.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

DS Smith

International Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

STI Group

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Comparison by end-user

Food Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Beverages Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Household products Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other end-users Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

M&A leading to market consolidation

Use of fiber-based material for packaging

Growth in online retail stores/e-retailing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DS Smith

International Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

STI Group

