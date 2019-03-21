XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named by Forbes as a Best Company to Work for in Spain

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 21, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named by Forbes magazine as one of the Forbes 50 best companies to work for in Spain. Employees from the 900 largest companies in Spain were independently surveyed about their company's culture, work environment, human resources policies and professional development opportunities.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, "We're honored to be recognized for the quality of our culture, particularly as it reflects the voice of our employees. We never forget that our talented people are the most important reason for our success."

XPO has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for two consecutive years and is ranked first in its category for 2019. In the UK, Glassdoor has ranked XPO as one of the top three Best Places to Work and one of the top 20 companies with the best workplace culture and leadership.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,535 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

