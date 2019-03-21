Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

March 21, 2019 at 5 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Solidium's shareholding in Kemira has decreased below the threshold of 15 per cent

Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: Kemira Oyj has on March 21, 2019 received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, Solidium Oy's shareholding of Kemira Oyj on March 21, 2019 decreased below 15% and is 23,119,665 shares representing 14.88% of the share capital and votes in the company.

The share capital of Kemira Oyj consists of 155,342,557 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

