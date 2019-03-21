The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 March 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 30,858,827 shares (DKK 30,858,827) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 802,859 shares (DKK 802,859) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,661,686 shares (DKK 31,661,686) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: USD 18.68 (appr. DKK 123, cf. disclosures) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715134