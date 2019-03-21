The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 25 March 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,718,195,348 shares (DKK 171,819,534.80) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,402,175 shares (DKK172,459,752.30) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,724,597,523 (DKK 172,459,752.30) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · DKK 0.35 - 452,414 shares · DKK 0.94 - 137,197 shares · DKK 0.95 - 2,872,534 shares · DKK 1.01 - 2,940,030 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 34 60 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715139