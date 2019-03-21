SK Collaborative: Alliance Residential's New Westside Apartment Community Certified Green

Broadstone Yard is Alliance's 10th Project in Metro Atlanta Earning the National Green Building Standard Certification

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Broadstone Yard is Alliance Residential's newest project in the West Midtown Neighborhood taking part in the company's "Focus Green" program. The industrial-themed apartment community seeks to reduce the consumption of energy and natural resources, as well as educate and encourage residents to participate in eco-friendly lifestyles.

"Renters are prioritizing sustainability now more than ever. It was important to us to offer community amenities and features that celebrate Alliance's goal for greener building practices," said Tom Oglesby, Alliance Residential's Southeast Managing Director. "As a participant in the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) program, we installed energy efficient windows, ENERGY STAR appliances with water conserving features and use local, non-invasive landscaping. To be able to develop in a neighborhood where residents do not have to be car dependent was an added bonus."

Designed by architects Lord Aeck Sargent and Brock Hudgins Associates, Broadstone Yards, is located at 1084 Howell Mill Rd NW. A mid-rise building consisting of 251 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, Broadstone Yard features direct pedestrian access to the Westside Provisions District. The certification, performed by SK Collaborative, speaks to the project's quality and sustainable design. Abe Kruger, principal at SK Collaborative, said, "As part of the green building certification process, we performed a detailed review of construction documents and third-party site inspections throughout construction. Our inspectors help ensure what gets built matches design."

Standing out in a colorful way, the complex partnered with Hope Cohn Projects and the nearby Goat Farm Arts Center to commission several pieces of unique artwork for the development that reflects Atlanta's industrial beginnings.

About SK Collaborative

SK Collaborative applies proven green building techniques to real-life situations. We work with developers, builders, remodelers, contractors and architects to identify cost-effective techniques that make projects better and to simplify the process of meeting building certification program requirements. Our services range from consulting, design reviews and charrettes to waterproofing inspections, testing, training and building certification under LEED, EarthCraft, National Green Building Standard, ENERGY STAR, Enterprise Green Communities and Green Globes. SK Collaborative is your one stop resource in Making Buildings Better.

