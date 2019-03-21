The Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform continues to provide visibility inside cloud-native applications and help enterprises secure their containers

Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, today announced that Computing, the UK's leading business technology publication for IT leaders, has named Sysdig the winner of the Best DevOps Security Tool during their DevOps Excellence Awards ceremony on March 20. The Computing DevOps Excellence Awards honors outstanding achievements from organizations, personalities, and solutions operating within the DevOps space. Sysdig has pioneered the industry's first platform that unifies cloud-native visibility and security, enabling enterprises to operate reliable and secure containerized applications. This award recognizes the value the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform brings to the DevOps community.

"Sysdig was born in the cloud with a laser focus on enabling DevOps to adopt modern, cloud-native architectures by providing the right data with context at the right time. We expect enterprise adoption to continue to scale this year as leaders realize the value in having one tool to deliver both cloud-native visibility and security. This award further reinforces the strength of Sysdig's security and visibility tool," said Apurva Davé, chief marketing officer at Sysdig.

Enterprises are adopting a cloud-native architecture for its speed of development, multi-cloud scaling capabilities, and lower total cost of ownership; however, DevOps and security teams tasked with translating cloud-native architectures into operational reality struggle with ensuring reliable, secure applications. The key challenge they face is a loss of visibility into their clouds, containers, and applications. This is especially painful because existing security, monitoring, and APM tools simply lack the in-depth visibility and rich context needed to be relevant in cloud-native environments.

Sysdig has given DevOps teams, security teams, and service owners a single tool that provides security and visibility into operational status of the software and infrastructure that they manage, but at the massive scale that enterprises require. By offering a unified approach, Sysdig is able to deliver more data for higher visibility and a more complete view of the environment, while operating at a 10 times greater scale than before, with management and control that the largest organizations in the world require. The Sysdig platform combines ContainerVision with ServiceVision, the company's patented data collection and enrichment technologies that automatically provide massive amounts of context around applications and events to give enterprises a complete view inside of a cloud-native environment. Unlike traditional approaches, the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform was built on an open core and with an understanding of the modern DevSecOps workflow across Kubernetes, Docker, and both private and public clouds.

Sysdig has experienced rapid growth over the last year which includes more than tripling the number of Fortune 500 customer deployments and nearly doubling its global employee count to keep up with demand for its combined visibility and security solution. This award comes on the heels of winning three 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference for Sysdig's commercial cloud-native security tools and the company's open source container security project, Falco, a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox Project.

About Sysdig

Sysdig (Twitter: @sysdig) is the cloud-native intelligence company. Enterprises depend on Sysdig to deliver reliable, secure containerized applications. We have created the only unified platform to deliver container security, monitoring, and forensics in a microservices-friendly architecture. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of over a million developers, administrators, and other IT professionals looking for deep visibility into applications and containers. Our cloud-native intelligence platform monitors and secures millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.

