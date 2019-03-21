Tower Research Capital (Europe) B.V. based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 22nd of March, 2019. From this date, Tower Research Capital (Europe) B.V. is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Tower Research Capital (Europe) B.V. INET ID: TWR Admitted: The 22nd of March, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715160