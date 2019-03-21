DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED

Third Episode "Wastelands" will be available May 9

March 21, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and SQUARE ENIX® are excited to announce the release date for the third episode of the all-new five-episode season.

Life is Strange™ 2 Episode 3: "Wastelands', will release on May 9, 2019, on XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC.

The Life is Strange teams at DONTNOD Entertainment and Square Enix External Studios would like to share the plans for upcoming Life is Strange 2 content in 2019 with players.

Episode 3 out 9th May 2019

Episode 4 out 22nd August 2019

Episode 5 out 3rd December 2019

Episode 3, "Wastelands', continues Sean and Daniel Diaz's journey to Mexico, as they reach the towering redwood forests of California. Falling in with a community of drifters on the fringes of society, the brothers are exposed to new experiences, encounter new friends and foes, and must confront much about themselves in the process. New relationships cause friction between the brothers and raise doubts about their unity. Can they stay together, or will their journey together end here?

"We are proud to continue the emotional journey through this third episode of Life is Strange 2, which, once again, offers players a beautiful narrative experience. In keeping with our roadmap and pace of episode game development, this new season will be enriched with episode 4 and 5 scheduled by the end of the year" said Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD.





About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange, Twin Mirror), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

À propos de DONTNOD Entertainment

Créé en 2008, DONTNOD est un studio français indépendant de création et de développement de jeux vidéo « AA » de genres populaires, aventure (Life is Strange, Twin Mirror), action (Remember Me) et jeux de rôle (Vampyr). Chaque nouveau jeu est une création originale avec une expérience narrative et une mécanique de jeu uniques, nativement multi-écrans (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablettes, Mac et TV) et destiné à un large public, qu'il soit lancé par épisodes en reprenant avec succès les recettes des séries TV ou en « One shot ». Le studio a construit une notoriété internationale avec des éditeurs leaders tels que Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment ou Capcom.

DONTNOD (code ISIN: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) est coté sur Euronext Growth Paris

Entrez dans l'univers immersif et novateur du studio dont-nod.com

About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 142 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 76 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 67 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

