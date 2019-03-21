Yesterday, on March 20, 2019, Oncology Venture A/S published its annual report for 2018 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (OV, ISIN code DK0060732477, order book ID 123713) of Oncology Venture A/S shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.