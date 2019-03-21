Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Publication of 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 21-March-2019 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting together with the 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements has today been posted to Shareholders who elected to receive them in hard copy form. The following documents are available on the Company's website (https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investor-relations/shareholder-informati on/general-meetings [1]): ? 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting ? Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting The Annual General meeting of the Company will take place at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at Northampton Rugby Football Club, Franklin's Gardens, Weedon Road, Northampton NN5 5BG. In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2] The announcement of the Company's 2018 results together with the publication of the 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements was issued on 28 February 2019 and can be found on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investor-relations/results-centre.aspx [3] Enquiries: Helen O'Keefe Helen.okeefe@travisperkins.co.uk +44 (0) 1604 685910 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7905 EQS News ID: 790419 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b2330cd0c6875bdb7ebea84d6943f1f&application_id=790419&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=790419&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80f996c02ee9f8dbaf451ee4b26fdef5&application_id=790419&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2019 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)