International Career Institute Launches new MBA Program for Executives

The International Career Institute (ICI) is Proud to Release of a New Master of Business Administration Program Which is Being Launched in Conjunction with St. Paul University Philippines (SPUP)

UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Internationally recognized and accredited independent provider of online education, the International Career Institute launches a new Master of Business Administration program in conjunction with St. Paul University. The MBA program is taught completely online, giving you the control over where and when to study. St. Paul University is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education and has been granted Knowledge Development Center status by World Bank.

The MBA program prepares students to become outstanding leaders and global citizens within the ever-changing and fast-paced world of business. This program requires the completion of three sessions which each contain five unique courses. The maximum amount of time to complete the MBA will be three years; however, based upon your schedule it is feasible to complete your program within one year.

In partnership with SPUP, International Career Institute have specifically developed an MBA program designed to put executive careers on the fast track and teach working professionals how to generate fresh ideas and navigate the often fast passed and complex world of business. The course curriculum consists of the following units of study:

Accounting

Analytics (Business Statistics)

Fundamentals of Leadership

Corporations and Markets (Microeconomics)

Entrepreneurship

Strategy

Marketing

Business Finance

Operations Management

Entrepreneurial Finance

Business and Politics

Project Management

Sustainability and Circularity in Business

Reputations, Presentations and Leadership

The Entrepreneurship Project

The partnership with the SPUP provides distance learning students the ability to access affordable, high quality and highly relevant accredited higher education credentials. The content is uniquely tailored to the issues and business challenges facing executives in today's world.

"We are delighted to be partnering with SPUP in offering this MBA postgraduate degree via distance learning, making executive education more accessible and affordable to those professionals who need it most. And having the chance to incorporate specific issues that face these business leaders makes that content even more dynamic," - Student Admissions Director David Alexander.

The inaugural intake for the ICI-SPUP Master of Business Administration ends on the 5th of April 2019.

About International Career Institute

The International Career Institute (ICI) is an independent, private provider of education. With over 40 years of combined experience in correspondence, distance and online learning, ICI is a pioneer in adult and career education. ICI currently delivers 70 career and lifestyle-focused courses to a broad range of adult learners in over 150 countries. Through its strong links to industry, the institute listens to employers and is involved in developing, administering and licencing educational programs.

For more information regarding the MBA program or the International Career Institute, please call 0800-411-8993 or visit: https://www.icieducation.co.uk

