NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Green Brick Partners (GRBK) will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City. The presentation will be led by Green Brick Partners' Co-Founder and CEO, Jim Brickman and CFO, Rick Costello.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com), and click the "Registration" button.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com)

MARQUEE SPONSOR

Special Equities Group

OTHER SPONSORS

MSK

Proactive Investors

Marcum

Irth Communications

MZ Group

CoreIR

PCG Advisory

ICR

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.springinvestorsummit.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Green Brick Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539690/Green-Brick-Partners-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-April-1st-and-2nd-In-New-York-City-at-the-Essex-House