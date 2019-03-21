Business Reporter: Coalescing Data for Marketing Success

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The convergence of secure technology, digitalised media and real - time activation is fundamental in generating true business value through marketing.

Although the failure in activating data has had detrimental effects on corporations, the impact is most felt by the consumer. When their experience with a brand lacks personalisation or relevance, brand engagement and interest deteriorate.

Whilst many corporations have been collecting valuable customer data, a large absence of providing a holistic view of consumer and marketing touchpoints remains. Many of these corporations have abstained from breaking down the silos between data sets, preventing the ability to activate this data on media investments in real time.

A huge amount of media is consumed across many different devices, therefore it is necessary to amalgamate the disparate layers of data and strands of consumer insight. Efficient marketing is being able to unify identity for each consumer and attribute every touchpoint back to the individual.

Find out verified business value can be achieved at: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/02/25/why-data-activation-is-table-stakes-for-marketing-success/gsc.tab=0

