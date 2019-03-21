IHS Markit (Nasdaq:INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has appointed Adam Kansler, president of the firm's financial services business, to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC).

"I am honored to join this important committee," said Adam Kansler. "As a leading data and technology provider, we have deep connections and expertise in the OTC derivatives markets. We look forward to helping the CFTC foster transparent, competitive and financially sound markets."

The GMAC was created in 1998 to advise the CFTC on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business. CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump is the sponsor of the committee.

At its next public meeting on April 15, the GMAC will examine the status of the four key pillars of the 2009 G20 directives for OTC derivatives markets, specifically requirements for: trading on exchanges or electronic trading platforms; clearing through central counterparties; posting margin for non-centrally cleared derivatives; and data reporting to trade repositories.

IHS Markit provides industry-leading data, software, technology platforms and managed services to address some of the most difficult challenges in financial markets. Offerings such as MarkitSERV, which provides connectivity to trading venues, 16 clearing houses and trade reporting facilities in seven jurisdictions, and a suite of services for negotiating, calculating and managing margin, have helped global OTC derivatives markets adopt G20-led reforms.

