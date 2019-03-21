Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): Hudson Quarter, York, development commences 21-March-2019 / 16:56 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Hudson Quarter, York, development commences* Palace Capital is a real estate investor. It has recently commenced construction of its mixed residential and commercial development at Hudson Quarter, having secured a new GBP26.5m debt facility and fixed price contract. Supply in this location is tight and the projected gross development value of GBP65m would thus appear robust. The current site book value is GBP16.8m. The building contract is GBP35m (part of a total projected cost of GBP37m, pre-interest). We note that the full benefit of Hudson Quarter is derived during FY22, when Palace Capital will receive significant free cash. This is one of several factors underpinning significant medium-term expansion in capacity to pay growing dividends.

