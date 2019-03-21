sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,23 Euro		-0,02
-0,28 %
WKN: 922216 ISIN: GB0002502812 Ticker-Symbol: GWU 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,245
7,31
19:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC7,23-0,28 %