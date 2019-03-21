Findit, Inc. Offers Video Production to Increase and Improve Search Ranking and Social Media Engagement

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation offers video production services to individuals and businesses that are looking to increase and improve their online web presence.

While many real estate agents, business owners, individuals are already using videos on YouTube and social most people still are not including videos in their online marketing strategy. Findit has recognized this area as a revenue stream for the company and has developed a strategy to provide videos at extremely cost effective price points.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "Anyone that is looking to get their name out in front of more people on the web and have their message seen and shared by those people need to be including high quality videos in their marketing portfolio. Throughout the social media landscape Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Findit and other social sites, pictures and videos are typically the two most liked, shared, or commented on pieces of content. By including videos in your message more people will be engaged and are more likely to share your message with a video to other people. Having high quality videos that describe your goods, services, or products is a great way to increase your brand awareness."

Findit offers video production services that can help you highlight your brand, your business, or a specific product or service that you offer. Here are some videos that we have produced for clients.

American Craftsman Renovations - Savannah Georgia Kitchen Renovations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQaoMFAhOgE

Select Floors - Atlanta Hardwood Flooring Installation Services

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I28D-Supa0c

Titan Roofing - Charleston Residential Metal Roofing Services

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiLOl0gHgns

Hip Hop Bling - Home Of Fire Tennis Chains And Gold Bling Chains For Sale Online

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKd5XgqSzvM

Findit For Realtors - Real Estate Agents Post Real Estate Listings Online

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W56R0RgKf8I

These videos are published to YouTube through Findit's YouTube account and the client's YouTube account if they have one. Findit's online marketing services include distribution of videos through social media networking sites that include Findit, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and more.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'It's common sense to create videos and post them on YouTube because Google owns YouTube. This means your videos on YouTube have a higher probability of indexing in search results than a lot of other content. What we do over at Findit is provide our members with additional places to include the same videos posted to YouTube in web pages, which often gets those pages indexed higher in Google when the YouTube video is on these pages.'

