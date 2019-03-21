Regulatory News:

The Edenred group, the global leader in payments for the working world, has signed a lease for offices for its future international headquarters in Be Issy, a Gecina building located at 14-16 boulevard Garibaldi in Issy-les Moulineaux.

This new lease, which will come into effect from December 1, 2019, follows the lease already signed for this building with Séqens. Following this transaction, this building is now 65% let.

Delivered in the second half of 2018, Be Issy is close to public transport links (T2 Tram, RER C), which will be further strengthened with the delivery of the future Grand Paris Express metro line (Line 15) in 2025. This is one of the first buildings to offer the BEPOS label (positive energy building).

"Gecina is delighted with this latest transaction, which is contributing to the Group's strong lettings performance", confirms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer.

To support it with the definition and implementation of its real estate strategy, the Edenred group is being supported by Parella, a dedicated tenant-focused advisory firm.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005621/en/

Contacts:

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr