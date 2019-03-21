PaymentCloud CEO Shawn Silver Joins ETA's Payment Sales & Strategy Committee

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) Welcomes Shawn Silver, CEO of PaymentCloud, to Join the Payment Sales & Strategy Committee with the Hope to Streamline High-risk Payment Operations

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Shawn Silver, CEO of PaymentCloud, is the newest member serving on ETA's Payment Sales & Strategy Committee. ETA outlines the responsibilities of this council as "a forum for discussion of effective business practices, operational issues, and developments in the industry that affect the payments sales channel." Members aim to identify new payment technologies or issues in the industry with the goal to streamline business operations for companies as well as merchants.

"I'm really excited about [this position]! I am more than happy to share whatever sales and marketing strategies I have learned over the years, and hopefully, I will pick up a few things along the way as well," says Silver. This new opportunity will be a huge chance to grow for PaymentCloud because of the breadth and influence of the current council members on the payments industry. Not only will Silver utilize this position as a way to learn and grow from others, but the seated members will also have an opportunity to hear from him about his specialty in handling hard-to-place merchants.

The partnership will lead to a deeper understanding of how to accommodate the growing industry of high-risk. This is a small win for merchants, of all business types, that the influential people in the payments industry are excited to increase acceptance and understanding throughout.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

About PaymentCloud

Between its two locations, PaymentCloud is a leading payment processing company adept at securing hard-to-place merchant accounts, and is building a brand based on the happiness and success of their customers. Their team works with a large ISO/Agent body allowing for over 80 percent of top digital ISOs to use their high-risk program, while the seamless technology integrations efficiently board merchants. PaymentCloud's quality service, support, and knowledge assists clients in meeting marketing, legal, operational, service, and compliance requirements in order for them to maintain success in credit card processing.

To learn more about PaymentCloud, please visit paymentcloudinc.com.

To find out more about the committee members, please visit ETA's committees and councils page.

