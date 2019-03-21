Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction
PR Newswire
London, March 21
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019
(The "Company")
21 March 2019
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION
The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 17:19 on 20 March 2019
The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase and cancellation, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:
- 46,167,463 (previously announced 46,168,329) US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
- 30,778,309 (previously announced 30,778,886) US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.
Following the above purchase and cancelation, the total number of Shares in issue is 76,945,772 (previously announced 76,947,216). This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The Company does not intend to hold any shares in treasury.
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001