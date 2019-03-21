Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 14, 2019 to March 20, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 14.03.2019 61,757 51.5612 3,184,265 XPAR 14.03.2019 8,653 51.5501 446,063 BATE 14.03.2019 26,569 51.5504 1,369,641 CHIX 14.03.2019 TRQX 15.03.2019 62,296 51.7997 3,226,915 XPAR 15.03.2019 8,717 51.7381 451,001 BATE 15.03.2019 25,553 51.7379 1,322,057 CHIX 15.03.2019 TRQX 18.03.2019 47,449 51.9464 2,464,804 XPAR 18.03.2019 7,400 51.9350 384,319 BATE 18.03.2019 22,158 51.9379 1,150,839 CHIX 18.03.2019 TRQX 19.03.2019 578,546 51.7859 29,960,529 XPAR 19.03.2019 20,945 51.7590 1,084,092 BATE 19.03.2019 46,418 51.7992 2,404,413 CHIX 19.03.2019 TRQX 20.03.2019 688,079 50.7140 34,895,255 XPAR 20.03.2019 35,278 50.7240 1,789,443 BATE 20.03.2019 111,353 50.7430 5,650,386 CHIX 20.03.2019 TRQX Total 1,751,171 51.2708 89,784,022

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

