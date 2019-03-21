HR Strategies Consulting Receives SAP(R) North America Partner Excellence Award 2019 for SAP Cloud Partner Program

Award Presented at SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting 2019

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / HR Strategies Consulting today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2019 for SAP Cloud Partner Program. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving customers' digital transformation. Recipients of this year's awards have been - in partnership with SAP - helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Ruby Maini, President and CEO of HR Strategies Consulting, says, "We are delighted to have been recognized for this award. This award is proof of dedication from our team, and the shared vision of putting customers' success first."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

"The SAP Partner Excellence Awards are a testament to the amazing work and value that is delivered by our partners day in and day out to ensure our customers are successful," said Marc Monday, Vice President, Ecosystem and Channels for SAP North America. "I'm honored to recognize and congratulate HR Strategies Consulting as the recipient of the SAP North America Partner Excellence Award 2019 for SAP Cloud Partner Program. We look forward to continuing to work closely together in 2019."

HR Strategies, an SAP PartnerEdge Gold Partner, enjoys a strong relationship with SAP. HR Strategies sells and implements the full SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite and builds extensibilities and applications to the solutions. Founded as HR Management Consulting Firm, its value is to leverage its HR lens and expertise for a holistic approach to each project.

HR Strategies Consulting received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting Las Vegas, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

About HR Strategies Consulting

HR Strategies Consulting has been assisting leading public and private sector companies for more than 20 years to attract and retain performance driven talent and achieve enterprise-wide efficiencies that cut costs, improve operations and increase profitability.

