



SINGAPORE, Mar 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito Wallet's crucial partnership with global leading EOS block producers and block producer candidates comes along with valuable benefits for users. This March 13th, support for EOS DApps will officially be available on Infinito Wallet's newly launched App Square and the well-known EOS token distribution DApp - PRA CandyBox will be at Infinitors' service along with a great deal of airdrops everyday.Developed by ProChain based on the EOS main network, PRA CandyBox is the top 1 EOS DApp listed on DappRadar and the only airdrop-related dApp among the top 100 dApps as of 19 February 2019. With the join of this DApp, Infinito Wallet's users are now gifted with EOS candies everyday or even every hour.To be specific, the amount of EOS airdrops users can get daily varies in accordance with their account's level. To heighten level, wallet owners can deposit EPRA token - PRA CandyBox's proprietary token - into their account. This means the more EPRA token users deposit, the more EOS candies and the shorter duration for them. Level 1 accounts are those with less than 1,000 EPRAs, can repeatedly claim tokens every four hours. While top accounts like level 12 are rewarded with up to 12 airdrops every hour.Users can find this DApp inside Infinito App Square, displayed as "Browser" in the Universal Wallet. Convenience is one highlight of this EOS token distribution as PRA CandyBox keeps their airdrop "game" extremely simple. To receive candies, Infinito Wallet's users simply need to click on the airdrop project, input password and tap "confirm". That's it!*Please note that you must own an EOS account in order to receive EOS tokens.Infinito App Square, on the other hand, provides users utmost convenience as all DApps including PRA CandyBox are seamlessly connected to the Universal Wallet. Therefore, crypto holders can easily and securely make transactions using cryptocurrencies in their wallet.Along with PRA CandyBox, this March, App Square also welcomes DApps such as DEXEOS, ETHLend, XOV Connect, Evolutionland, Etheremon, and EOS Account Creator. Partnership with leading DApps for App Square is part of the Infinito team's effort to develop Infinito Wallet into the universal home to not just leading coins and tokens but also for innovative blockchain apps and services.Download Infinito Wallet on App Store or Google Play Store now!"Infinito's mission is to prove the power beyond cryptocurrency of blockchain to users and thus, bring mass adoption to this ground-breaking technology. We hope PRA CandyBox's integration into Infinito App Square will bring extra benefits to crypto holders. Together, Infinito Wallet and PRA CandyBox will contribute values to not only Infinito Wallet's users but also to global EOS community. " said Jack Thang Nguyen, Project Director of Infinito Wallet."PROCHAIN is a big data-based public-chain ad biding and distribution protocol, striving to build a transparent and token-based ad platform and serve scenarios including decentralized ad distribution and web3 media traffic monetization. PRA CandyBox, our offer wall product, has always been No.1 in the whole EOS system in terms of DAU. It mains satisfies DApp developers' promotion needs, and distributes traffic via on-chain media like EOS wallets. The traffic originates from the integration of various EOS wallets, and through CandyBox the users can get token rewards, thus effectively improving the DAU rate and promoting consumption. The user experience of Infinito Wallet is wonderful. I believe our cooperation with Infinito will not only enhance both parties' development in the field of cryptocurrency, but also boost the healthy growth of the EOS ecology" - David White, Founder and CEO of PROCHAIN shared.Become Infinito Wallet's partners or get your DApp listed on App Square now!Soon, DApps on EOS, Ontology, NEO, and more will be added to the Universal Wallet with variety of functions such as Exchange, Finance, Compliance, Games, Education, News and more. So, Infinito Wallet is looking forward to expand their partner network and DApp list for a greater future. Contact the team behind the Universal Wallet via info@infinitowallet.io.Build your own DApp?For DApp developers, Infinito team also provides development platform to help you develop DApps easier and faster. Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including: API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more. Contact info@infinito.io for more information.About Infinito WalletPositioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. By selectively expanding their partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, Infinito team helps support communities of developers and businesses with an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, their organization consists of more than 300 members including developers, designers, business and marketing specialists. 