Malaysia's Sapura Group Announced as Host Operator for World-leading CCW Critical Communications Event

TCCA's annual showcase of excellence to be held in Kuala Lumpur 18-20 June

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sapura Group, Malaysia's leading technology organisation , has confirmed that it will be Host Operator for TCCA 's Critical Communications World ( CCW ) 2019, the world's premier event for critical communications professionals. CCW will be held in Kuala Lumpur from 18-20 June.

Sapura operates the Government Integrated Radio Network (GIRN) which utilises some 600 TETRA base stations to serve more than 40,000 Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) users in 16 agencies throughout Malaysia. With technology central to Sapura's six key business areas, the company's unwavering commitment to R&D, innovation and building capability has enabled it to be globally competitive in the provision of secured communications solutions for the security enforcement and defence industry, as well as across commercial vertical markets such as oil and gas, railway, manufacturing and aviation.

Mohd Zarif Hashim, Sapura Group COO said: "CCW is the established annual showcase for the latest developments in critical communications, and the platform for shaping the future of this market. As official Host Operator, we are delighted to welcome the event and all attendees to Malaysia, and to demonstrate the strengths of our region to the critical communications world."

"The Sapura Group has a true commitment to the delivery of critical communications requirements and is a long-standing TCCA member," said Tony Gray, TCCA Chief Executive. "We are delighted that Sapura has agreed to be Host Operator for CCW, and we look forward to working with the Sapura team and their Malaysian Government and agency customers to ensure that the invaluable work of the critical communications industry reaches the widest possible global audience."

CCW 2019 will be held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre ( MITEC ). Positioned as an economic catalyst and gateway to Southeast Asia, MITEC spans more than 45,000 m2 of purpose-built exhibition space and triple volume exhibition halls. The venue is the largest trade and exhibition centre in Malaysia.

For more information about the Sapura Group, please visit http://www.sapura.com.my/

For more information about CCW please visit www.critical-communications-world.com

For more information about TCCA please visit www.tcca.info