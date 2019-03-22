Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that a total of seven presentations highlighting the latest data on its Alzheimer's disease/dementia pipeline, including anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody BAN2401 and oral beta amyloid cleaving enzyme (BACE) inhibitor elenbecestat will be given at the 14th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) from March 26 to 31 in Lisbon, Portugal. BAN2401 and elenbecestat are being jointly developed by Eisai and Biogen Inc.Five of the presentations will be given for BAN2401 and elenbecestat. The presentations include the study design for the Open Label Extension (OLE) portion of the BAN2401 Phase II clinical study in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease or mild Alzheimer's disease (collectively known as early Alzheimer's disease) with confirmed amyloid pathology in the brain.There will be a presentation of electrocardiogram (ECG) data to inform dose selection for E2027, a phosphodiesterase-9 (PDE9) inhibitor, discovered and developed solely by Eisai, in a Phase II study for dementia with Lewy bodies.Eisai is aiming to realize prevention and cure of dementia through a holistic approach to dementia drug discovery research based on a foundation of over 30 years of experience of drug discovery activities in the area of Alzheimer's disease/dementia. Eisai is striving to create innovative medicines as soon as possible in order to further contribute to addressing the unmet medical needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, patients and their families.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.