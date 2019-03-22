Techrock: Blockchain Tech Company TECHROCK Joins Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to Develop New Products and Services

Techrock set to create a joint service with MUFG, one of the largest banks worldwide

SHANGHAI / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 22, 2019 / Techrock (formerly Walimai), the safe-product retail channel providing verifiable authentic consumer goods to the Chinese consumer market, has been selected by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to join the fourth iteration of their prestigious business accelerator. MUFG is one of the 10 largest banks globally.*

Out of a significant number of applicants, Techrock was one of eight companies chosen to participate in the accelerator. Through the program, Techrock will collaborate with MUFG to work on creating new business lines or services and further grow their existing business. The program will last for four months, providing deep interactions with companies under the MUFG corporate umbrella.

With the support and resources provided by MUFG's business accelerator, Techrock will be developing products for businesses and consumers in Japan, China and other countries. Techrock will have the unique opportunity of tapping into MUFG's unrivaled business network to increase its development speed and grow sales.

About Techrock:

Founded by Alex Busarov and Yaz Belinskiy, Techrock is a company dedicated to solving the problem of counterfeit goods in China using sophisticated banking-level security tech to create a safe product retail channel. For more information, visit https://rock.tech/.

About MUFG:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

