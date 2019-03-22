Presentations to Highlight Results from Natural History and Treatment Studies for MPS IIIA and IND-enabling studies in GM1 gangliosidosis

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading, biopharmaceutical company pioneering gene therapy technologies to treat central nervous system diseases, today announced that data will be presented at several scientific and family events in the upcoming weeks.

47th European Society for Pediatric Neurology (SENP), Paris, France

Presentation : Design, baseline characteristics, and 2-year follow-up from the MPS IIIA natural history study used as control group in gene therapy trial

: Presenter: Dr Bénédicte Heron, Hôpital Trousseau, Paris

Dr Bénédicte Heron, Hôpital Trousseau, Paris Date: March 22, 2019

March 22, 2019 Time: 12:15-12:30pm CET

3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders, Boston MA, USA

Presentation : Navigating the Gene Therapy Path for CNS Diseases to the Clinic Rationale, Pharmacology, and Delivery

: Presenter: Dr Ralph Laufer, Lysogene

Dr Ralph Laufer, Lysogene Date: March 27, 2019

March 27, 2019 Time: 11:45am EST

National Tay Sachs and Associated Diseases (NTSAD) 41st Annual Family Conference, Raleigh, NC

Research session: GM1 breakout

Presenter: Samantha Parker, Lysogene

Samantha Parker, Lysogene Date April 12, 2019

April 12, 2019 Time: 9:30-10:45am EST

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

