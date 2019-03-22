Fastned Successfully Issues New Bonds

AMSTERDAM, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast charging company raises more than 10 million euro for expansion of the European fast charging network

Fastned - the charging company which is building a European network of fast charging stations -raised more than 10 million euro via the issue of bonds of Fastned. The proceeds of this issue will be used for further expansion and exploitation of the fast charging network.

Subscription to the bonds was possible between Thursday - February 28, 2019 and Thursday - March 21, 2019. The bonds pay out 6% interest per annum and have a maturity of 5 years. The interest is paid quarterly in arrears.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned: "A growing number of people see that the future is electric and therefore want to invest in the sustainable mission of Fastned. The success of this bond issue is proof of that. Thanks to the increasing number of electric cars the demand for fast charging services will continue to grow. With this successful bond round we can invest in extra capacity of the network and therewith meet this growing demand for fast charging."

Fastned's mission is to give freedom to electric drivers and thereby accelerate the transition to electric driving. To realize this, Fastned builds a European network of fast charging stations where all electric cars can fast charge with 100% renewable electricity. With the proceeds of this bonds issue the network can be further expanded with more stations and more faster chargers. Fastned already has a network of 89 stations in the Netherlands and Germany. At the moment there are several fast charging stations under construction, including two in the United Kingdom and a large number in the Netherlands and Germany. Recently Fastned won a tender for fast charging stations in Switzerland and for stations in the North East of England.

About Fastned:

Fastned is a charging company that is building a European network of fast charging stations where all electric cars can charge as fast as possible. The stations are located at high traffic locations along the highways and in cities, where electric cars charge in an average of about 20 minutes. This will give electric cars the freedom to drive across Europe. As of today, Fastned has 89 stations operational in the Netherlands and Germany and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is simultaneously building fast charging stations in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom and is preparing for expansion in Belgium and Switzerland.

