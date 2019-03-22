INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Boutique Hotel in South Africa Strengthens Portfolio

INTOSOL Holdings Plc / Ticker: INTO / Index: LSE / Sector: Travel & Leisure

22 March 2019

INTOSOL Holdings Plc ('INTOSOL' or the 'Company')

Boutique Hotel in the Garden Route, South Africa Strengthens Portfolio

INTOSOL Holdings Plc, the award-winning international luxury travel company, is delighted to announce that it has signed a five-year management contact (the 'Contract') which will see it add SOUL on the Heads, a luxury six-suite operating hotel located in Knysna in the Garden Route in South Africa, to its SOUL Private Collection (www.soulprivatecollection.com) of owned and manged boutique hotels. The Contract, which is subject to a profit share agreement, strengthens INTOSOL's portfolio following the recent addition of SOUL Rainbow's End (as announced 19 March 2019) and provides an additional revenue stream for the Company.

INTOSOL Executive Chairman, Rainer Spekowius, said:"Since our IPO in October 2018, we have delivered on our strategy to increase revenues and margins through bolstering our SOUL Private Collection of owned and managed boutique hotels. In line with this, we have added three luxury properties to our portfolio and are confident that they will have a significant impact on the long-term profitability of the Company. I am travelling to South Africa this week to oversee the finishing touches to both SOUL on the Heads and SOUL Rainbow's End and look forward to providing further updates when the official marketing of both properties commences."

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London listed international luxury travel company that merges private travel design with hotel management and property ownership to provide bespoke, high-end global travel experiences across the world. Its profitable private design business which blends personal contact with proprietary technology, VIRTOSOL, already services a growing client base of over 15,000 and the Company is focussed on further expansion into English-speaking markets. To increase margin and asset backing, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties. In line with this, it is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier places to see the Big 5.

The luxury travel market continues to grow and tends to be immune to economic fluctuations, with high-end customers favouring bespoke and exclusive experiences regardless of the greater economic climate. INTOSOL is ideally positioned to capitalise on this trend and execute its growth strategy to become a leading bespoke travel company with an international client base, a global experience portfolio and a range of high-end properties across the world providing high margin revenue and asset backing.