22 March 2019
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Conferences in March and April
Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that members of the management team will attend and present at upcoming conferences in March and April.
BIO-Europe Spring
Date: March 25-27, 2019
Venue: Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center, Vienna, Austria
Participant: Sijme Zeilemaker
China Focus @ Europe Vienna
Date: March 27, 2019
Panel Time/Session: 16.10 - 17.00, Panel 4: Partnering Opportunities with Chinese Pharma
Venue: Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront, Vienna, Austria
Participant: Carlos de Sousa
Swedish American Life Science Summit 2019
Date: April 9-10, 2019
Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Venue: House of Sweden, 2900 K St. NW, Washington D.C. 20008
Participant: Carlos de Sousa
For more information, please contact:
Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)
Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
Media Relations
Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
About Immunicum AB (publ)Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)
