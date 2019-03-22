Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: BioArctic AB, LEI: 549300Y0OI2WVUNHLC33 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: BIOA B SE0010323311 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by BioArctic AB on March 21, 2019 at 18.35 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous March 22, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed ---------------------------------------- Related instruments: GB00BG5V6019, GB00BG5W1L04 ------------------------------------------------ Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 ------------------------------------------------------ The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified