sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,304 Euro		+0,288
+2,61 %
WKN: A2H5GS ISIN: SE0010323311 Ticker-Symbol: B9A 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB
BIOARCTIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOARCTIC AB11,304+2,61 %