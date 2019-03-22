Beer Brand Brewgooder Launches Provoking 'Dirty Pint' Video to Promote World Water Day

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewgooder, the craft beer brand on a mission to end water poverty for 1 million people, has launched a provocative social media campaign for World Water Day this year aimed at drinkers and breweries worldwide.

The impactful video referred to as 'The Dirty Pint' is raising awareness of World Water Day and intends to encourage 'conscious drinking' - recognising the estimated 800m people globally that are forced to regularly drink from unsafe water sources.

The phrase 'dirty pint' typically refers to an irresponsible drinking activity that sees a cocktail of drinks mixed in a pint glass and consumed, commonly as a forfeit, dare or punishment. In contrast, the campaign and video from Brewgooder gives a far more sobering definition of the phrase.

The video - captured in Malawi, one of the poorest countries on the globe - shows footage of an elderly man walking to an open water source to collect water in a pint glass. The man carries the water back up to his village before placing the pint glass on a wall, with the water visibly unclear and dirty.

It is estimated that over 800m people globally are forced to regularly consume dirty water from similar open water sources, often shared by animals, and risk life threatening water-borne illnesses such as parasites and Cholera.

Alan Mahon, Founder of Brewgooder said, "This World Water Day we are taking something synonymous with irresponsible drinking - and turning it on its head. With 800 million people having to regularly drink from unsafe sources, and water being so central to brewing, we're calling on the entire industry to get behind this campaign, to give us their voice and use the social power of beer to spread a message that we stand with those people for whom unsafe water is the drink of no-choice."

Since 2016, Brewgooder has been using all profits generated from its craft beer sales to fund clean water projects across Malawi to the benefit of over 60,000 people.

Brewgooder has also confirmed that it will be undertaking construction of a borehole at the village where the video footage was captured, ensuring that the estimated 500 people living there will gain consistent, safe water access and prevent further usage of the unsafe water source.

