V24 Media, the Publisher of Vogue in Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, Releases Audited Results Confirming Its Market Leadership

Vogue CS reinforces the brand's status as the fashion bible and authority in the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic

PRAGUE, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V24 Media the publisher of Vogue CS announced today the results of an audited report prepared by the Audit Bureau of Circulations - ABC CR Media Publishing verifying its leading position in the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic. During the period of August 2018 to February 2019,

Vogue CS ranked among the best-selling titles focused on fashion, art and beauty and in a short period of time has overtaken its competitors in key performance indicators including monthly subscribers and social media and online followers.

Verification Circulations of Vogue CS for the six months (September 2018 - February 2019) according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations, Czech republic - ABC CR:

The average monthly print run: 28,632 copies

The average number of copies sold: 20,447 copies

V24 Media confirms the actual numbers up to Match 13th, 2019:

The number of subscribers of Vogue CS: 4,670

The number of followers of Vogue CS on Facebook and Instagram: 89,697

Michaela Seewald, V24 Media Owner and Director commented:

"I am very pleased that the independent audit confirmed what we already announced at the beginning of the year. Vogue CS is the leader in luxury fashion, as evidenced by not only the number of subscribers and followers on social networks, but also a large number of luxury brands that work together with us."

"Vogue CS has created a publication that is truly differentiated from its competitors in the Czech and Slovak markets where innovation in the fashion and lifestyle segment has been lacking for many years. We will continue to strengthen our print and digital platform as well as events where we are partnered with other global leaders in fashion and design. Most importantly, we will continue to deliver what our readers have been craving - fresh inspiration and innovation that is produced in house in Prague as opposed to relying only on syndicated content."

Karina Dobrotvorskaya, Executive Director, Editorial Development at Condé Nast International added:

"Conde Nast International is very proud of the success of Vogue CS and the work it is done in such a short time."

"Vogue CS is exactly what print publication should be today - hand-made, beautiful, provokable, collectible and memorable. Every issue and every cover is a surprise, that's exactly what Vogue should do - surprise the audience. It is also great to see how closely Vogue CS is connected with Czech and Slovak culture. It promotes local photographers, stylists, designers and cultural heroes."

Over the past year, Vogue CS rapidly filled a gap in the Czech and Slovak market as the voice of authority on luxury fashion while delivering a highly acclaimed and distinctive product to its readers. The overarching concepts of fashion, beauty, jewellery craftsmanship, design and a world class editorial team delivering stunning content and visuals in print and online.

In the April 2019 issue Vogue CS features twenty-three year old American model Grace Hartzel on its cover shot by famed German photographer Dan Beleiu. The beautiful Swan Issue shows costumes that were created for the new staging of Swan Lake at the Czech National Theatre with choreography by the legendary John Cranko. Vogue magazine readers can admire costumes by Josef Jelinek exclusively before the premiere of Swan Lake in Prague later this spring and a photo editorial by Tono Stano.

V24 Media would like to thank its clients, partners, readers, followers, contributors, the leading fashion brands in the world, the talented models that grace our pages, the terrific photographers and our world class staff for helping build a truly unique product in Vogue CS. Our promise is that the best is yet to come.

About Vogue CS

Vogue CS is published by Prague based V24 Media a next generation publishing platform in partnership with Conde Nast International focusing on delivering inspirational content and visuals in print and online. The company is founded by Michaela Seewald with the founding team including Vogue CS Editor-in-Chief Andrea Behounkova and Vogue CS Creative director Jan Kralicek. The Czech/Slovak edition of Vogue is the 24th edition in the world. Vogue is published in the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Mexico and Latin America, in the Middle East, Korea, Brazil, Australia, Portugal, India, Turkey, Thailand, Poland, and Ukraine.

Please visit vogue.cz and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.