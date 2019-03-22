Bitpanda Is Expanding Its Available Asset Classes by Adding Its First Stablecoin Tether (USDT)

VIENNA, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vienna-based fintech company Bitpanda has added stablecoins as a new asset class to their trading platform. Its over 900.000 users are now able to deposit, send, trade and swap Tether (USDT).

Bitpanda's vision is to provide easy-to-use and convenient access to an array of digital assets, and it is currently expanding its trading platform to other asset classes beyond cryptocurrencies. As a first step, Bitpanda is now offering its first stablecoin as a new asset class. Tether (USDT) is the most popular stablecoin in terms of volume, and Bitpanda users can now have the option to deposit, send, trade and swap it.

"While we are continuously adding new cryptocurrencies and features to the Bitpanda platform, our overall goal is to offer our users asset classes beyond cryptocurrencies," says Bitpanda CEO and co-founder Eric Demuth.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, whose price fluctuates, a stablecoin such as Tether (USDT) tries to hold its value around a specific asset. In this case the value of 1 USDT is supposed to stay at around 1 US-Dollar.

In the last few months, Bitpanda has experienced substantial growth in personnel and new features. The company recently released its Android app, which offers an intuitive trading experience on both desktop and mobile, as well as Bitpanda Swap, which allows cryptocurrency swaps. With Bitpanda Savings, users conveniently set up saving plans for Bitcoin or any of the over 20 digital assets available on the platform.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda is a fintech based in Vienna, Austria and was founded in 2014. The company has since grown into Europe's leading trading platform for buying and selling digital assets like Bitcoin. Bitpanda has over 900.000 users and more than 100 team members. The company is a firm believer in the innovative power of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Its mission is to be the key driving force in the ongoing fintech revolution by providing easy-to-use, safe and trustworthy access to any digital asset for both new and experienced users.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829258/Bitpanda_Logo.jpg

