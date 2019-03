On tap sales of T-bills March 22, 2019

Maturity date Offered volume, SEK million Yield ISIN code 2019-04-17 5,000 -0.43% SE0012116341 2019-05-15 2,500 -0.48% SE0012231223

For further information, please contact:



The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Funding@riksgalden.se