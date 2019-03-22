On 4 March 2019 A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S convened the Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. The Board of Directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S proposes that the demerger of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S as described in the demerger plan of 4 March 2019 be completed by transfer of the drilling activities to a new company, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, which will be established as part of the demerger. The demerger will be completed, subject to approval by the general meeting, upon registration of the demerger with the Danish Business Authority. The new company - The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - is expected to be registered with the Danish Business Authority on 2 April 2019. Last day of trading in A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S' shares including the drilling activities is expected to be 3 April 2019 and first day of trading A. P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' shares excluding drilling activities is expected to be 4 April 2019. Subject to approval by the general meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and the incorporation of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, the shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S is expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 April 2019. ISIN: DK0061135753 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: The Drilling Company of 1972 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Up to 41,633,724 shares (Up to DKK 416,337,240) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large CAP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 30,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Number of 1,100 Transactions: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DRLCO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Code Industry --------------- 0001 Oil & Gas --------------- Supersector Code Super Sector ------------------ 0500 Oil & Gas ------------------ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715304