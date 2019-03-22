Højgaard Holding A/S and Monberg & Thorsen A/S have convened for general meetings to be held on 5 April 2019. A proposal for merging Højgaard Holding A/S and Monberg & Thorsen A/S will be considered. Højgaard Holding A/S is to be the continuing company. Provided that the proposal for a merger is adopted at the general meetings of the two companies and subsequently the changes to be registered with the Danish Business Authority, the following changes are expected to be implemented at the exchange: -- Merger of share classes in Højgaard Holding A/S. The permanent ISIN for the company's B shares (ISIN DK0010255975) will be the continuing ISIN. The ISIN for the A shares in Højgaard Holding A/S (DK0010255892) will cease. Last day of trading A shares in Højgaard Holding (short name HOEJ A) is expected to be 5 April 2019. -- Name change from Højgaard Holding A/S to MT Højgaard Holding A/S. -- Admittance to trading and official listing of 3,582,052 new shares due to the merger with Monberg Thorsen A/S. -- Delisting of Monberg & Thorsen A/S. MT Højgaard Holding A/S (continuing company) as per 8 April 2019 ISIN: DK0010255975 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Present name: Højgaard Holding B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: MT Højgaard Holding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before changes: 1,103,641 shares (DKK 22,072,820) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to merger with the company's A shares: 3,101,376 shares (DKK 62,027,520) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after merger of share classes but before merger 4,205,017 shares (DKK with Monberg & Thorsen A/S: 84,100,340) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to merger: 3,582,052 shares (DKK 71,641,040) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after changes: 7,787,069 shares (DKK 155,741,380) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Present short name: HOEJ B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: MTHH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ICB: 2300 (Construction & Materials) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monberg & Thorsen A/S (discontinuing company) Subject to approval of the merger between Højgaard Holding A/S and Monberg Thorsen A/S on 5 April 2019 and the subsequent registration with of the merger with the Danish Business Authority, Monberg & Thorsen A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading B shares in Monberg & Thorsen is expected to be 5 April 2019. ISIN: DK0010224310 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Monberg & Thorsen B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 20): 2,817,000 shares (DKK 56,340,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Expected last day of trading: 5 April 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------- CVR NR.: 12617917 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2300 Construction & Materials ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MT B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3479 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715312