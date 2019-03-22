Shares issued by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) have received an observation status with reference to an announcement published by Icelandair Group hf. on March 21st 2019, 22:16:22 CET, which states that Icelandair Group has started discussions with WOW air hf. regarding Icelandair Group's involvement in WOW air's operations. The decision is based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of the financial instruments.