=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Emittent: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges 3. Meldepflichtige Person: Guangchang Guo 4. Namen der Aktionäre: Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 21.12.2018 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | |Prozentanteile | | | | | | der | | | | |Prozent-anteile| Stimmrechte, | | | | | der |die die Finanz-| |Gesamtzahl der | | | Stimmrechte, | /sonstigen |Summe von |Stimmrechte des| | | die zu Aktien | Instrumente |7.A + 7.B in %| Emittenten | | | gehören (7.A) |repräsentieren | | | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Situation am | | | | | | Tag der | | | | | | Schwellen- |58,45 % | 0,00 % |58,45 % |6 719 151 | |___berührung___|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| |Situation in | | | | | |der vorherigen | | | | | |Meldung (sofern|50,87 % | 0,00 % |50,87 % | | |anwendbar)_____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| Zwtl.: Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören ____________________________________________________________________________ |ISIN der | | | | | |Aktien |Anzahl der | |Prozentanteil | | |ISIN der |Stimmrechte | |der Stimmrechte | | |Aktien______|_______________|_______________|________________|______________| | | Direkt | Indirekt | Direkt | Indirekt | | | (§ 130 BörseG | (§ 133 BörseG | (§ 130 BörseG | (§ 133 BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____| |AT0000834007|______________0|3_927_244______|0,00_%_________|58,45_%________| |Subsumme_A__|___3_927_244___|_______________|____58,45_%_____|______________| B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 ____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | Anzahl der | | |Art des | | | Stimmrechte die |Prozentanteil der| |Instruments|Verfalldatum|Ausübungsfrist| erworben werden |Stimmrechte | |___________|____________|______________|______können______|_________________| |___________|____________|Subsumme_B.1__|__________________|_________________| B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 ______________________________________________________________________________ |Art des | | |Physisches |Anzahl der |Prozentanteil| |Instruments|Verfalldatum|Ausübungsfrist|oder Cash |Stimmrechte| der | |___________|____________|______________|Settlement__|___________|_Stimmrechte_| |___________|____________|______________|Subsumme_B.2|___________|_____________| 8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz- /sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: ___________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Direkt | | | | | | Direkt | gehaltene | | | | |Direkt | gehaltene | Finanz- |Total von | | Ziffer | Name |kontrolliert| Stimmrechte | /sonstige |beiden (%)| | | |durch Ziffer|in Aktien (%)|Instrumente | | |_________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____(%)_____|__________| | 1 |Guangchang | | | | | |_________|Guo__________|____________|_____________|_____________|__________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 2 |International| 1 | | | | |_________|Holdings_Ltd.|____________|_____________|_____________|__________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 3 |Holdings | 2 | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|__________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 4 |International| 3 | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|__________| | |Fosun | | | | | | 5 |Industrial | 4 |58,45 % |0,00 % |58,45 % | | |Holdings | | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|__________| |_________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________|__________| 9.Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: - Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The acting in concert agreement among Guangchang Guo, Qunbin Wang and Xinjun Liang which had been notified on 7 May 2018, was dissolved on 21 December 2018 concurrently with the exit of Xinjun Liang (his shares in Fosun International Holdings Ltd. were redeemed and cancelled by the company). Consequently, Guangchang Guo (who has been the majority shareholder of Fosun International Holdings Ltd. before and after 21 December 2018) has now sole control over Fosun International Holdings Ltd. (and thus indirectly over the 58.45% shares in Wolford). Since the control structure on top level did not materially change by the dissolution of the acting in concert agreement and no relevant threshold was crossed or exceeded, this filing is made as a precautionary measure. Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

