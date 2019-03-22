sprite-preloader
ACRON: Notice of 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call

22March 2019

Notice of 2018 IFRS Resultsand Conference Call

Acron Group.

On 26 March, at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London time; 10:00 am New York time) Acron will have a conference call on its posted 2018 IFRS financial statements. The conference call will be hosted by Acron's executives in English. Speakers will include

Alexei Milenkov, CFO
Dmitry Balandin, Vice President for Finance
Ilya Popov, Head of Investor Relations

The 2018 IFRS results presentation will be available at the corporate website starting on 26 March 2019.

Dial-ins for participants:

UK: +44 2071943759
UK: 08003766183
RU: +7 4956469315
RU: 8 8005009863
DE: +49 69222225429
DE: 08007241011
US: +1 6467224916
US: 8442860643
SE: +46 856642510
SE: 0200887622

Participant code: 51558794#


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)